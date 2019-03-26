Mumbai: Son of a farmer, Virar boy hits six sixes in an over

Makarand Patil, a 23-year-old salesman with Viva Supermarkets, created a record by hammering seven sixes in seven balls (six sixes in one over). Batting at number eight, Patil slammed a quick 84 runs from 26 balls to ensure his side Viva Supermarkets clinch the F division Times Shield tournament, defeating Mahindra Logistics at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana.

Advertising

Son of a farmer, Patil has been flooded with phone calls after his six-hitting spree. “Till I hit the fourth six, I didn’t think that I will score six sixes in that over. My teammates kept cheering, I could hear the loud noise when I hit the sixth six. I was over the moon. And later when I faced the seventh ball, I hit that too for a six. It’s a great feeling to be like a star for one day,” Patil told The Indian Express.

Patil joins the illustrious list of Indians who have hit six sixes in an over. Yuvraj Singh did it for India and Ravi Shastri had done it in a domestic game. Patil’s achievement came in a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) banner tournament and at a ground where MCA holds his Indian board junior age group games. “People are still coming to meet me. They are greeting me. The feeling is good but life ahead will not be easy again. I will have to work harder than before. My first aim is to get in reckoning for the Mumbai team in future,” the Sainath Club player said.

Life has been a struggle for the Virar boy. His family’s main source of income is farming. He still helps his father in the farm, often missing matches. Patil hopes that a day will come when things will change for the better. The company has given him a day off to celebrate his record and, for the time being at least, Patil is the talk of Virar in cricketing circles.