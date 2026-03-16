Who is Kimi Antonelli: The teenager taking Formula One by storm with Chinese GP win

On a quiet Sunday afternoon in Bologna years ago, a small boy sat in a kart that seemed almost too big for him. His feet barely reached the pedals. Mechanics watched curiously as the child pulled on an oversized helmet and gripped the wheel with both hands. Moments later, the engine screamed to life, and the kart shot forward. That boy was Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and even then, people around the track sensed they were watching something unusual.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old won his maiden Formula One race in Shanghai. Antonelli, who took Lewis Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes at the start of 2025 season, became the second-youngest driver to win the race after Max Verstappen, who was 18 when he won the 2016 Spanish GP.

Motorsport was never far from Antonelli’s life. His father, Marco Antonelli, a racer and team owner, ran a motorsport team that often filled the family’s weekends with the smell of fuel and hot tires. While other children played football, young Kimi learned racing lines, braking points, and the delicate balance between patience and speed.

By his early teens, karting circuits across Europe already knew his name. Rivals spoke of a driver who was calm under pressure and impossibly quick when it mattered most. Wins came often, but more striking was the way Antonelli drove — smooth, controlled, rarely dramatic. It was the style of someone who seemed older than he was.

In 2019, the powerful Mercedes Junior Team signed the young Italian to its driver program. For a teenager still juggling schoolwork with racing, it was both validation and a promise of what might come next. The junior categories soon became his proving ground.

In 2022, Antonelli dominated the Italian Formula 4 Championship and ADAC Formula 4 Championship, winning races with an authority that left little doubt about his potential. A year later he repeated the feat in the Formula Regional European Championship, confirming what talent scouts had already begun whispering: Italy had produced another prodigy.

Then came the moment that stunned the sport.

When Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari, one of Formula One’s most coveted seats opened at Mercedes. Instead of choosing an experienced driver, the team turned to its teenage protégé. Antonelli, still barely an adult, would step directly into Formula One alongside George Russell.

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The pressure was immense. Fans wondered whether the young Italian had been rushed too soon into the world’s fastest racing series. Yet, Antonelli’s approach rarely changed – showing the same composure, listening carefully to engineers, and studying data late into the night.

Then, one race weekend in Shanghai last weekend, everything came together.

At the Chinese Grand Prix, Antonelli drove with the poise of a veteran. After becoming the youngest driver to win the pole position, he held the lead lap after lap, resisting pressure and controlling the race with surprising authority. When the checkered flag finally fell, the teenager from Bologna had become one of the youngest winners in Formula One history.

In the Mercedes garage, mechanics erupted in celebration. For Antonelli, the moment seemed almost surreal — another step in a journey that had begun years earlier in a kart that barely fit him.