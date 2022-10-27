scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

WATCH: Sergio Perez blind drives simulation of home track Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

In the lead up to the race, Perez said via a press release from Red Bull Racing that he was confident of doing well.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, Monaco Formula One Grand PrixRed Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates on the podium after winning the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The Formula 1 enthusiasts are well aware of the genius of Sergio Perez. But not remotely the same way as the 32-year-old is aware of home circuit of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Ahead of the Mexico race weekend, a video of Perez is doing rounds on the social media where he is seen steering a track simulation with his eyes closed.

In the lead up to the race, Perez said via a press release from Red Bull Racing that he was confident of doing well.

“I know I have the car and the Team to do it. It has been an incredible season for the whole Team and, I will give one hundred percent to win for these fans in Mexico”, he said.

The Mexican comes goes into this weekend’s race after securing the constructor’s title last week in Austin.

“To come home after winning the Constructors title on Sunday makes this week feel bigger and more exciting than ever.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention

Straight after it, Perez shifted his focus on the next race. In addition, it was also a special week for Perez who got to do a show run in his hometown of Guadalajara: “It’s a memory that will live with me forever.”

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:22:39 pm
Next Story

This is what UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s morning routine, breakfast choices look like

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 27: Latest News