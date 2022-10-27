The Formula 1 enthusiasts are well aware of the genius of Sergio Perez. But not remotely the same way as the 32-year-old is aware of home circuit of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Ahead of the Mexico race weekend, a video of Perez is doing rounds on the social media where he is seen steering a track simulation with his eyes closed.

How well does Sergio Pérez know the track for his home Grand Prix? He can drive it with his eyes closed 🤯pic.twitter.com/8c1HO5P7LC — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 26, 2022

In the lead up to the race, Perez said via a press release from Red Bull Racing that he was confident of doing well.

“I know I have the car and the Team to do it. It has been an incredible season for the whole Team and, I will give one hundred percent to win for these fans in Mexico”, he said.

The Mexican comes goes into this weekend’s race after securing the constructor’s title last week in Austin.

“To come home after winning the Constructors title on Sunday makes this week feel bigger and more exciting than ever.”

Straight after it, Perez shifted his focus on the next race. In addition, it was also a special week for Perez who got to do a show run in his hometown of Guadalajara: “It’s a memory that will live with me forever.”