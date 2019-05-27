Watch: Racing Point’s Sergio Pérez almost runs over marshals at Monaco GP

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez almost ran over a marshal during the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Mexican driver was accelerating out of the pit while two officials were trying to cross the track, and Perez had to immediately the brakes to ensure he didn’t hit them.

Advertising

“What was wrong with those marshals? I nearly killed him,” said Pérez over the radio during the race.

The Racing Point driver also shared a video of the incident on Twitter and expressed concern over the safety of the marshals.

“After this incident, I’m just very happy with the outcome of my day. That we all can go back home safe and sound with our families. For the safety of the marshals, I hope it never happens again!” Perez tweeted.

After this incident, I’m just very happy with the outcome of my day. That we all can go back home safe and sound with our families. For the safety of the marshals I hope it never happens again! ?? #MonacoGP #Checo11 pic.twitter.com/PP8Me3Frlz — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) 26 May 2019

After the race, Perez said, “During the safety car I nearly ran over a marshal. They were running back across the track as I was coming out of the pits. I had to brake – they were very lucky I avoided them. They’re usually very good but it is a safety at the end of the day and that is what is important for the marshals and drivers.”

Advertising

While Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco GP, Perez finished 13th. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was runner-up, ending Mercedes’s run of five successive one-two finishes, with Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas third.

Max Verstappen crossed the finish line second for Red Bull but dropped to fourth due to a five-second penalty imposed for an earlier unsafe release and collision with Bottas in the pitlane.