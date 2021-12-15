Watch: Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood after Formula 1 heartbreak

Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. (AP Photo)

Sir Lewis Hamilton, on Wednesday, received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle days after he lost out on a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton, who appeared at Windsor Castle with his mother Carmen, is the fourth Formula 1 driver to be knighted, after Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss.

36-year-old was awarded the knighthood in the 2021 New Year Honours list for his services to motorsport.

Hamilton had received an MBE by the Queen in 2008 when he won his maiden world title.

Wednesday’s ceremony marked Hamilton’s first public appearance since his defeat to Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was gracious in defeat after Red Bull rival Max Verstappen ended the Briton’s quest for an unprecedented eighth Formula One title with a safety-car aided, last-lap pass for championship glory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Mercedes lost both of its protests after Lewis Hamilton lost the Formula One world title to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the last race at the season.

(With Reuters inputs)