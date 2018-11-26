Video: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel escort Fernando Alonso in farewell lap

New five-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel paid a memorable tribute to Fernando Alonso in his farewell lap with a classy guard of honour in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. While Hamilton and Vettel finished first and second respectively, Alonso returned home in 11th place, before joining Hamilton and Vettel for a few a donuts at the Yas Marina Circuit. Alonso leaves Formula One after a stellar 17-year career which yielded two world titles in 2005 and 2006.

An emotional Alonso spoke about what he will miss about Formula One and said that he wants to leave Formula One while strong. “It has been pleasure racing with these champions and I feel privileged,” Alonso said. “Thanks to everyone and to Formula 1. I will always be a fan of this sport,” Reuters quoted him as saying after the race.

What a career. What a talent. In my option the best driver on the grid until today. On the last picture we’ve got 11 titles. Hamilton, Alonso and Vettel. #GraciasFernando #GraciasAlonso #F1 pic.twitter.com/vhsgPOqvNB — Szymon Brzostowicz (@vassylthule) 25 November 2018

Meanwhile, reflecting on Alonso’s stellar career, Hamilton said, “Fernando is a true legend. It’s been a privilege to race when he is racing. I was asked all weekend if I will miss him. I don’t feel I will miss another driver, but the sport will miss him and I will miss him from the sport.” “Well done to Fernando, we will miss him,” Vettel added.