Sunday, June 17, 2018
Toyota win Le Mans with double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso

Toyota won the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday with Spain's double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso victorious on his debut.

By: Reuters | Updated: June 17, 2018 8:01:49 pm
Fernando Alonso shared the number eight Toyota TS050 hybrid with Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi. (Source: AP)
Toyota won the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday with Spain’s double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso victorious on his debut and now one step away from the Triple Crown of Motorsport.

The triumph, expected after champions Porsche withdrew last year, came at the 20th attempt for Toyota who became only the second Japanese manufacturer to win the world’s greatest endurance race after Mazda in 1991.

Alonso shared the number eight Toyota TS050 hybrid with Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi and Japan’s Kazuki Nakajima, who secured pole position and took the chequered flag.

The number seven Toyota finished second, a lap down, to complete the one-two.

