Sergio Perez first F1 driver to test positive for coronavirus

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Racing Point (Twitter/F1) Sergio Perez of Mexico and Racing Point (Twitter/F1)

Segio Perez has tested positive for Covid-19, the first Formula 1 driver to test positive for the virus since the season got off to a delayed start earlier this month.

Perez has been ruled out of the weekend’s British Grand Prix in Silverstone. The F1 said in a release that the driver has gone into isolation and that “no wider impact” is to be expected on the event.

The Mexican was self-isolating and absent from the Silverstone paddock on Thursday after an ‘inconclusive’ result led to a retest. That test has now returned a positive result.

An FIA statement said: “Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities,” read an FIA statement.

“With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined.

READ | Lewis Hamilton takes Black Power salute to F1 podium, urges Ferrari to do more

Racing Point say Perez is in “physically well and in good spirits” and that he will continue to self-isolate as per the guidelines.

“The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon,” said the team.

“Our intention is to race two cars on Sunday. We will communicate the next steps for our British Grand Prix weekend in due course.”

F1 have strict COVID-19 protocols in place and the sport’s extensive planning has included contingencies with the expectation that front-line personnel would test positive during the course of the delayed season.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd