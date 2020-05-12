Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

By: Reuters | Published: May 12, 2020 1:29:10 pm
Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.
“This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best,” said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement.
