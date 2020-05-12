Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season. (AP Photo) Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season. (AP Photo)

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

“This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best,” said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.