Schumacher hails ‘best co-pilot’ after special moment in Race of Champions

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, created a heartwarming moment last weekend when he took his mother Corinna out for a spin in a race car for the first time.

Representing his country at the 2023 Race of Champions event, Mick Schumacher was taking part on the snow and ice track at Pite Havsbad.

“It was the first time we did it,” said the Mercedes F1 reserve driver told Sport 1.

“I first took her out onto the ice in the Porsche so that she could have this experience, then we also drove the rallycross car.

“I think she really enjoyed it. It was a good day, she got to see what I do to make money. It gave her a better understanding of how a weekend like this works and it was nice to be able to take her with us. It’s not that easy in a Formula 1 car. I think she had a lot of fun doing it and also saw what I can do.”

23-year-old Mick made it to the finals of Race of Champions but lost to former rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom.

Thus, young Mick matched his father Michael’s best ever result in the 2023 Race of Champions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in December 2022, Mercedes announced former Haas driver Mick as its Formula One reserve for next season.

Schumacher, whose Ferrari great father also raced for Mercedes from 2010-12, will attend every grand prix as back up for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Schumacher won the Formula Two title in 2020 after joining the Ferrari young driver programme in 2019. He debuted with Ferrari-powered Haas in 2021 and was also a Ferrari reserve last season.