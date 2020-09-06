Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly celebrates winning the Italian Grand Prix. (Source: Reuters)

France’s Pierre Gasly won an astonishing and nail-biting Italian Grand Prix for Italy-based AlphaTauri on Sunday in a race with none of the usual names on the podium.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz finished second with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll third and Mercedes’s championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.

How our drivers crossed the line in an unforgettable race at Monza!#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/NX8Vu3hImu — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2020

The victory was a first in F1 for Gasly and the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.