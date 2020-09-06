scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix

While Pierre Gasly won his first-ever F1 race, Carlos Sainz finished second with Lance Stroll third and Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.

By: Reuters | September 6, 2020 9:06:31 pm
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly celebrates winning the Italian Grand Prix. (Source: Reuters)

France’s Pierre Gasly won an astonishing and nail-biting Italian Grand Prix for Italy-based AlphaTauri on Sunday in a race with none of the usual names on the podium.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz finished second with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll third and Mercedes’s championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.

The victory was a first in F1 for Gasly and the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996.

