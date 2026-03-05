‘Permanent nerve damage’: Why Aston Martin must pull Alonso and Stroll into the pits mid-race at Albert Park

Aston Martin have announced that the team will limit the laps of their drivers in the first race of the upcoming Formula 1 season, the Australian Grand Prix. Why? To prevent their drivers suffering from nerve damage from the strong vibrations coming through the steering wheel of the vehicles!

Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey said that the vibrations were so strong that the car was having issues like mirrors and tail lights falling off. Newey announced the decision on Thursday, with the season on the horizon. He pointed out that the fingers of the Aston Martin drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance ⁠Stroll, had experienced plenty of vibrations that were being emitted by the power unit which was supplied to Aston Martin by Honda. The vibrations were travelling from the power unit to the chassis and then on the steering.