Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One champion, dies at 70

Three-times Formula One champion Niki Lauda has died, months after having a lung transport, Austrian media reported. He was 70. Lauda had been battling with health issues since mid-last year, including a lung transplant in August, that had him in the hospital for two months.

He was then hospitalised again, briefly, at the beginning of 2019 after contracting a flu infection. There had been reports in Austrian media recently that he had been receiving kidney dialysis in Switzerland.

“With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday,” his family said in a statement issued to Austrian media.

“His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain.

“A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed.”

Lauda had been associated with Formula 1 for well over four decades – first as a driver and then as consulting manager, team principal and non-executive chairman.

He debuted in 1971, won his first race in 1974 with Ferrari, and then claimed a maiden title in 1975. In 1976, he was lucky to survive a fiery crash at the Nürburgring, which left him badly burned. Shockingly, he missed only two races as a result. He missed the Championship by a single point to rival McLaren’s James Hunt.

The second title with Ferrari came in 1977, before Lauda moved to Brabham in 1978. He spent two years there before retiring midway through practice for the 1979 Canadian Grand Prix.

He returned to the sport in 1982 with McLaren. Two years later he won his third Championship title by beating teammate Alain Prost by just half a point.

He retired finally in 1985 before taking up a consulting manager role at Ferrari in the 1990s. He then was appointed as the team principal at Jaguar from 2001 till 2002.

In 2012, he became the non-executive chairman at Mercedes and has been a key figure in their dominance in the sport recently.