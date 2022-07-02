Nelson Piquet used further unsavoury remarks against Lewis Hamilton in resurfaced interview

On Friday, Nelson Piquet faced sheer criticism after video evidence came out disclosing him using homophobic language against Lewis Hamilton. “We are appalled at Nelson’s comments from an interview from some time ago,” stated Horner whose team sent away reserve driver Estonian Juri Vips for using a similar expression.

After Nelson Piquet racial slur against Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion finally gave a reaction on social media. “What if Lewis Hamilton just tweeted ‘Who the f*** is Nelson Piquet?’ then closed Twitter,” wrote a fan on Twitter to which Hamilton ‘retweeted’ and added: “Imagine..”

After this, the 37-year-old driver posted another tweet that read: “Let’s focus on changing the mindset.” Hamilton’s comments came after F1 and FIA condemned the racist language by Piquet. The only Black driver in F1, Hamilton has campaigned tirelessly to fight racism and has been outspoken on human rights abuses in countries where F1 goes racing.

Hamilton has faced the brunt of racist comments earlier as well. 13 years ago, he was targeted by racists during a pre-season test in Barcelona. But the 37-year-old said that no action was taken.