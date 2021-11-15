scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Hamilton fined 5,000 euros for safety belt breach

Stewards had summoned a Mercedes team representative for an alleged breach of the sporting code by their driver.

By: Reuters | Sao Paolo |
November 15, 2021 9:36:59 am
Lewis Hamilton, Seven times Formula One world champion, fined 5000 euros, safety belt breach, Sports News, Indian ExpressMercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, dries his head after coming in first in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Lars Baron, Pool Photo via AP)

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was fined 5,000 euros ($5,723.50) on Sunday after he released his seat belt and collected a Brazilian flag to celebrate victory at Interlagos. A further 20,000 euro fine was suspended through to the end of 2022.

Stewards had summoned a Mercedes team representative for an alleged breach of the sporting code by their driver. The code states that drivers “must be properly restrained in their seat by safety belts… at all times during a competition when it is mobile on a circuit, pit lane, special stage or competition course.”Hamilton had slowed after winning the race to wave at the crowd and collect the flag.

“While the stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo the seatbelts while the car is in motion,” the decision said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant.”Further, Formula One drivers set the example for junior categories. It is critical that junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia wins its first T20 World Cup, beats New Zealand in final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 15: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven