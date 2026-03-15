MotoGP postpones Qatar Grand Prix due to Middle East conflict

After the Formula 1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to Israel and USA’s war against Iran, the MotoGP race at Qatar has also been postponed to November 8. The Qatar Grand Prix, which was supposed to be the fourth round of the 2026 championship, was scheduled for April 10-12.

Confirming this, the organisers of MotoGP said in a statement on their website that the decision was been taken in close coordination with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the Promoter and the local authorities in Qatar, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety, wellbeing, and highest‑quality delivery of the event for all participants and attendees.