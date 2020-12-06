scorecardresearch
Mick Schumacher wins Formula 2 title in Bahrain before move to F1

Mick Schumacher, who is the 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael, signed off the Formula 2 season with 215 points. He will now move up to Formula 1 with the US-owned Haas team.

By: Reuters | December 6, 2020 10:03:29 pm
Mick Schumacher finished the Formula Two season 14 points clear of Callum Ilott. (Reuters)

Mick Schumacher finished out of the points but still clinched the Formula Two title in Bahrain on Sunday in the German’s last race before moving up to Formula One with the U.S.-owned Haas team.

The 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael was 18th in a sprint race won by Indian driver Jehan Daruvala but his title rival Callum Ilott was 10th with only the top eight scoring.

Schumacher signed off with 215 points, 14 clear of Briton Ilott, with Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda, now expected to move up to Formula One with Red Bull’s Honda-powered AlphaTauri team, a further point behind.

Tyre damage forced the German to pit after 15 laps, sending him to the back of the field.

“It would feel or sound a lot better if I had a good race today,” Schumacher said of the title. “But nevertheless we did enough.

“To be honest, I’m a bit overwhelmed,” he added. “I don’t really understand or feel like a champion yet. It’s going to take a few days maybe.”

