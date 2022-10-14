scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Michael Schumacher’s nephew David Schumacher out for six weeks after breaking his spine

The 20-year-old was injured in a horror motorsport crash in Germany after colliding with his opponent.

David Schumacher, Micheal Schumacher, F1, 2022 DTM season, David Schumacher injury, who is David SchumacherDavid Schumacher nephew of Micheal Schumacher broke his spine in a horrific accident during the race. (SOURCE: Twitter)

David Schumacher breaks his spine after an accident at the DTM race at Hockenheim in Germany on Saturday.

David , who is the nephew of Michael Schumacher collided with his opponent Thomas Preining. He was immediately taken to the hospital in Ludwigshafen after the crash and was told his lumber spine was bruised and he had suffered a scrapped knee according to reports.

However, his father former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said his son David complained about pain in the back after returning home.

Ralf Schumacher said, according to motorsport.com. “We then decided to visit a hospital in Salzburg to have an MRI. It turned out that a lumbar vertebra is broken.”

Ralf added that his son does not need any surgery but about six weeks of rest for recovery.

The incident occurred in the final round of the 2022 DTM Season. Ralf collided with Thomas Preining in the race to finish seventh. The incident occurred after a safety car restart at turn 8 during lap 6. Both the cars hit the barriers and fell out of the circuit.

In the chaotic incident, another driver Dennis Olsen in Porsche hit the barriers. Parts of his car ignited on the track.

Ricardo Feller and Dennis Olsen too got injured in the horrific collision.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services
Advertisement

David finished 28th in the standings of the 2022 DTM season.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:20:38 am
Next Story

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sprints ahead of KGF 2 to become highest rated Indian film on IMDb

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 14: Latest News