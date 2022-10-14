Michael Schumacher’s nephew David Schumacher out for six weeks after breaking his spine

David Schumacher breaks his spine after an accident at the DTM race at Hockenheim in Germany on Saturday.

David , who is the nephew of Michael Schumacher collided with his opponent Thomas Preining. He was immediately taken to the hospital in Ludwigshafen after the crash and was told his lumber spine was bruised and he had suffered a scrapped knee according to reports.

However, his father former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said his son David complained about pain in the back after returning home.

Ralf Schumacher said, according to motorsport.com. “We then decided to visit a hospital in Salzburg to have an MRI. It turned out that a lumbar vertebra is broken.”

Ralf added that his son does not need any surgery but about six weeks of rest for recovery.

The incident occurred in the final round of the 2022 DTM Season. Ralf collided with Thomas Preining in the race to finish seventh. The incident occurred after a safety car restart at turn 8 during lap 6. Both the cars hit the barriers and fell out of the circuit.

In the chaotic incident, another driver Dennis Olsen in Porsche hit the barriers. Parts of his car ignited on the track.

Ricardo Feller and Dennis Olsen too got injured in the horrific collision.

David finished 28th in the standings of the 2022 DTM season.