Mazepin to miss F1 finale after positive Covid-19 test

The Haas team said Mazepin is asymptomatic but will self-isolate and follow “relevant public health authorities.” (File)

Nikita Mazepin will miss the season-ending Formula One race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Haas will run just one car Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Mick Schumacher. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi was not eligible to replace Mazepin because Fittipaldi did not drive in at least one session this weekend.

Mazepin tested positive on-site at Yas Marina Circuit. A second test for the Russian also returned positive.

BREAKING: Nikita Mazepin will not race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a positive test for Covid-19 Mazepin is experiencing only mild symptoms, and is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols We wish Nikita a safe and rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZHNo8eCddT — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

“Nikita is physically well,” Haas said. “Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

Mazepin is in his first F1 season and the Russian had a career-best finish of 14th in Hungary. He was scheduled to start 20th on Sunday.

Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances,” event organizers said Sunday.

The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were “unable to travel” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday’s concert.

“The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” the statement added. The band offered no immediate comment about the issue on its social media.

Emirati state-linked newspaper The National quoted concert promoter John Lickrish as saying that a member of the band was rushed to a hospital from an airport in Chicago, where the band stopped on the way to Abu Dhabi. He didn’t elaborate on what happened but said the band managers had called him to cancel.

The Foo Fighters last performed in Fresno, California, on Thursday and had been scheduled to end their rock tour in Abu Dhabi.

Instead, organizers said that Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and France’s DJ Snake would perform at the concert that closes the Formula One season at Yas Island, off the east coast of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.