Miracle in Marina: Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd