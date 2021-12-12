scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Miracle in Marina: Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday

By: Sports Desk |
December 12, 2021 8:18:31 pm
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

