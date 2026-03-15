‘For me, it’s a joke’: Max Verstappen slams F1 new era after Chinese Grand Prix retirement

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gets out of his car in the garage after retiring from the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

An irate Max Verstappen branded Formula One’s new era as a joke on Sunday after he retired from the Chinese Grand Prix with a power unit problem. “It’s not about ⁠being ​upset at where I am, because I’m actually fighting even more now. I would say the same if I was winning races, because I care about the racing product. For me, it’s a joke,” the Dutchman said, ​calling ​the new rules “fundamentally flawed.”

The Red Bull driver, no fan of the new engine with its increased electrical element and need to manage energy deployment, slowed and limped back to the pits on lap 46. He was not classified in a race of 15 finishers.