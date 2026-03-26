Why did Max Verstappen eject journalist from Japanese Grand Prix press conference

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands speaks during an interview in Suzuka, central Japan, Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of Sundays Japanese Formula One Grand Prix race. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ejected a journalist from his Japanese Grand Prix press conference due to an issue between the two at last year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi. After Verstappen entered the room, he refused to engage with the media until the aforementioned journo left the room. “One second – I’m not speaking before he’s leaving,” the 28-year-old said which prompted the journo to ask if he was serious. In response, Verstappen asked him to ‘get out’ and after he had left, said, “Now, we can start.”

The controversy between the journalist and Verstappen stemmed from a question that the the former had asked the racer last year at Abu Dhabi on whether he regretted his incident with George Russell of Mercedes at the Spanish Grand Prix.