Maini gears up for third round of 2022 DTM Championship at Imola Meuspath

Thursday, June 16, 2022
The Bangalore-based India's Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini is ready for the third round of the 2022 DTM Championship.

By: PTI | Germany |
June 16, 2022 4:25:45 pm
The Mercedes driver has set a clear goal for himself with a podium finish at the weekend.

India’s Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini is all geared up to compete in the third round of the 2022 DTM Championship, set to take place at the historic Imola race circuit in Italy this weekend.

The Bangalore-based driver came agonizingly close to securing his second podium in the series at the previous round at the Lausitzring, when he finished fourth during the first race of the weekend.

The Omega Seiki-backed driver will be looking to go one better when he gets behind the wheel of the #36 Paul Mercedes-AMG GT-3 run by the Haupt Racing Team.

Maini, who made his DTM debut last year, has displayed a tremendous amount of tenacity during his time in the competitive series and will look to build on his raw pace as he seeks to move up the championship standings.

The Mercedes driver has set a clear goal for himself with a podium finish at the weekend.

“We have performed solidly in recent races, and I would love to back that form up in Imola. Our goal is the podium and I’m confident in both my abilities and the teams’ to ensure that we achieve our target during this weekend’s race.

“Imola is such a historic track with a mix of a long, straight as well as some very challenging corners, so it will be imperative for us to be at the top of our game over the course of the weekend.” Maini has a significant challenge in front of him. This year’s DTM Championship hosts the largest grid in the event’s history and has already seen the likes of multiple WRC champion Sebastian Loeb make an appearance.

HRT are currently fourth in the championship level on points with third-placed Mercedes-AMG Team Winward and the outfit will be looking to move up the order after claiming the championship last year.

