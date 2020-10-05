scorecardresearch
WATCH: Luca Corberi throws bumper at rival at FIA Karting World Championship

Luca Corberi, 23, was forced to retire in the KZ Final race following a collision with Paolo Ippolito. He then picked up his broken-off bumper and threw at his fellow countryman in rage on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | October 5, 2020 7:08:47 pm
Luca Corberi throwing his bumper at Paolo Ippolito. (Screengrab)

Luca Corberi, a kart driver, had a meltdown on the racecourse on Sunday when he threw his bumper at a rival participant mid-race which has led to former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button calling for a life-ban for him.

Corberi was forced to retire nine laps into the 23-lap KZ Final race following a collision with Paolo Ippolito. But instead of retreating from the Lonato track, which is owned by his family, he purposely waited for Ippolito to come round again.

The 23-year-old Italian then picked up his broken-off bumper and threw at his fellow countryman. According to reports, Ippolito avoided any injury.

After the conclusion of the race, Corberi initiated a pit brawl with Ippolito which was captured on camera.

Button, who is the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, has now called on CIK-FIA Karting president Felipe Massa to take action.

“Luca Corberi just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour at the FIA World champs,” Button tweeted.

“His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall. Life ban for both these idiots please.”

On the track, France’s Jeremy Iglesias was crowned world champion after beating Netherlands’ Marijn Kremers.

