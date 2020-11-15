Lewis Hamilton takes record 7th F1 title with a win in Turkey

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport. (AP)

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One’s most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven titles in style, lapping sole rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

“Thank you so much guys…that’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it too man, I believe in you guys,” he whooped over the radio after taking the chequered flag.

Hamilton was congratulated after parking up by second-placed finisher Sergio Perez, for Racing Point, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who completed the podium in a race full of spins and changes of lead.

The victory was the 94th of Hamilton’s career, three more than Schumacher managed, and came after he started in sixth place and then delivered a masterclass of skill and tyre management.

Bottas, who came home 14th after saying four laps from the end that he wished the race was over already, also offered his congratulations as Hamilton celebrated with his ecstatic team mates.

Mercedes had already won the constructors’ championship for the seventh year in a row.

List of Formula One world champions

2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2019 – Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 – Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 – Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 – Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2015 – Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 – Hamilton, Mercedes

2013 – Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

2012 – Vettel, Red Bull

2011 – Vettel, Red Bull

2010 – Vettel, Red Bull

2009 – Jenson Button (Britain) Brawn

2008 – Hamilton, McLaren

2007 – Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari

2006 – Fernando Alonso (Spain) Renault

2005 – Alonso, Renault

2004 – Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari

2003 – Schumacher, Ferrari

2002 – Schumacher, Ferrari

2001 – Schumacher, Ferrari

2000 – Schumacher, Ferrari

1999 – Mika Hakkinen (Finland) McLaren

1998 – Hakkinen, McLaren

1997 – Jacques Villeneuve (Canada) Williams

1996 – Damon Hill (Britain) Williams

1995 – Schumacher, Benetton

1994 – Schumacher, Benetton

1993 – Alain Prost (France) Williams

1992 – Nigel Mansell (Britain) Williams

1991 – Ayrton Senna (Brazil) McLaren

1990 – Senna, McLaren

1989 – Prost, McLaren

1988 – Senna, McLaren

1987 – Nelson Piquet (Brazil) Williams

1986 – Prost, McLaren

1985 – Prost, McLaren

1984 – Niki Lauda (Austria) McLaren

1983 – Piquet, Brabham

1982 – Keke Rosberg (Finland) Williams

1981 – Piquet, Brabham

1980 – Alan Jones (Australia) Williams

1979 – Jody Scheckter (South Africa) Ferrari

1978 – Mario Andretti (U.S.) Lotus

1977 – Lauda, Ferrari

1976 – James Hunt (Britain) McLaren

1975 – Lauda, Ferrari

1974 – Emerson Fittipaldi (Brazil) McLaren

1973 – Jackie Stewart (Britain) Tyrrell

1972 – Fittipaldi, Lotus

1971 – Stewart, Tyrrell

1970 – Jochen Rindt (Austria) Lotus

1969 – Stewart, Matra

1968 – Graham Hill (Britain) Lotus

1967 – Denny Hulme (New Zealand) Brabham

1966 – Jack Brabham (Australia) Brabham

1965 – Jim Clark (Britain) Lotus

1964 – John Surtees (Britain) Ferrari

1963 – Clark, Lotus

1962 – Hill, BRM

1961 – Phil Hill (U.S.) Ferrari

1960 – Brabham, Cooper

1959 – Brabham, Cooper

1958 – Mike Hawthorn (Britain) Ferrari

1957 – Juan Manuel Fangio (Argentina) Maserati

1956 – Fangio, Lancia/Ferrari

1955 – Fangio, Mercedes

1954 – Fangio, Mercedes/Maserati

1953 – Alberto Ascari (Italy) Ferrari

1952 – Ascari, Ferrari

1951 – Fangio, Alfa Romeo

1950 – Giuseppe Farina (Italy) Alfa Romeo

– – – -Multiple champions:

7 – Schumacher, Hamilton

5 – Fangio

4 – Prost, Vettel

3 – Brabham, Stewart, Lauda, Piquet, Senna

2 – Ascari, Graham Hill, Clark, Fittipaldi, Hakkinen,

Alonso.

