Lewis Hamilton takes record 7th F1 title with a win in Turkey

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One’s most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven titles in style, lapping sole rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.
Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.
“Thank you so much guys…that’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it too man, I believe in you guys,” he whooped over the radio after taking the chequered flag.
Hamilton was congratulated after parking up by second-placed finisher Sergio Perez, for Racing Point, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who completed the podium in a race full of spins and changes of lead.
The victory was the 94th of Hamilton’s career, three more than Schumacher managed, and came after he started in sixth place and then delivered a masterclass of skill and tyre management.
Bottas, who came home 14th after saying four laps from the end that he wished the race was over already, also offered his congratulations as Hamilton celebrated with his ecstatic team mates.
Mercedes had already won the constructors’ championship for the seventh year in a row.
List of Formula One world champions
2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes
2019 – Hamilton, Mercedes
2018 – Hamilton, Mercedes
2017 – Hamilton, Mercedes
2016 – Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes
2015 – Hamilton, Mercedes
2014 – Hamilton, Mercedes
2013 – Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull
2012 – Vettel, Red Bull
2011 – Vettel, Red Bull
2010 – Vettel, Red Bull
2009 – Jenson Button (Britain) Brawn
2008 – Hamilton, McLaren
2007 – Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari
2006 – Fernando Alonso (Spain) Renault
2005 – Alonso, Renault
2004 – Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari
2003 – Schumacher, Ferrari
2002 – Schumacher, Ferrari
2001 – Schumacher, Ferrari
2000 – Schumacher, Ferrari
1999 – Mika Hakkinen (Finland) McLaren
1998 – Hakkinen, McLaren
1997 – Jacques Villeneuve (Canada) Williams
1996 – Damon Hill (Britain) Williams
1995 – Schumacher, Benetton
1994 – Schumacher, Benetton
1993 – Alain Prost (France) Williams
1992 – Nigel Mansell (Britain) Williams
1991 – Ayrton Senna (Brazil) McLaren
1990 – Senna, McLaren
1989 – Prost, McLaren
1988 – Senna, McLaren
1987 – Nelson Piquet (Brazil) Williams
1986 – Prost, McLaren
1985 – Prost, McLaren
1984 – Niki Lauda (Austria) McLaren
1983 – Piquet, Brabham
1982 – Keke Rosberg (Finland) Williams
1981 – Piquet, Brabham
1980 – Alan Jones (Australia) Williams
1979 – Jody Scheckter (South Africa) Ferrari
1978 – Mario Andretti (U.S.) Lotus
1977 – Lauda, Ferrari
1976 – James Hunt (Britain) McLaren
1975 – Lauda, Ferrari
1974 – Emerson Fittipaldi (Brazil) McLaren
1973 – Jackie Stewart (Britain) Tyrrell
1972 – Fittipaldi, Lotus
1971 – Stewart, Tyrrell
1970 – Jochen Rindt (Austria) Lotus
1969 – Stewart, Matra
1968 – Graham Hill (Britain) Lotus
1967 – Denny Hulme (New Zealand) Brabham
1966 – Jack Brabham (Australia) Brabham
1965 – Jim Clark (Britain) Lotus
1964 – John Surtees (Britain) Ferrari
1963 – Clark, Lotus
1962 – Hill, BRM
1961 – Phil Hill (U.S.) Ferrari
1960 – Brabham, Cooper
1959 – Brabham, Cooper
1958 – Mike Hawthorn (Britain) Ferrari
1957 – Juan Manuel Fangio (Argentina) Maserati
1956 – Fangio, Lancia/Ferrari
1955 – Fangio, Mercedes
1954 – Fangio, Mercedes/Maserati
1953 – Alberto Ascari (Italy) Ferrari
1952 – Ascari, Ferrari
1951 – Fangio, Alfa Romeo
1950 – Giuseppe Farina (Italy) Alfa Romeo
– – – -Multiple champions:
7 – Schumacher, Hamilton
5 – Fangio
4 – Prost, Vettel
3 – Brabham, Stewart, Lauda, Piquet, Senna
2 – Ascari, Graham Hill, Clark, Fittipaldi, Hakkinen,
Alonso.
