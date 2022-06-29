scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Lewis Hamilton takes a dig on Piquet’s racist remark

Lewis Hamilton has campaigned tirelessly to fight racism and has been outspoken on human rights abuses in countries where F1 goes racing.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 29, 2022 4:36:35 pm
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Qatar GP. (Reuters)

After retired F1 champion Nelson Piquet reportedly used a racial slur against Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion finally gave a reaction on social media.

“What if Lewis Hamilton just tweeted ‘Who the f*** is Nelson Piquet?’ then closed Twitter,” wrote a fan on Twitter to which Hamilton ‘retweeted’ and added: “Imagine..”

After this, the 37-year-old driver posted another tweet that read: “Let’s focus on changing the mindset.”

Hamilton’s comments came after F1 and FIA condemned the racist language by Piquet.

The only Black driver in F1, Hamilton has campaigned tirelessly to fight racism and has been outspoken on human rights abuses in countries where F1 goes racing.

Hamilton has faced the brunt of racist comments earlier as well. 13 years ago, he was targeted by racists during a pre-season test in Barcelona. But the 37-year-old said that no action was taken.

However, speaking ahead of the Hungarian GP he said, “It was amazing to see the support from my team, and from some of the drivers.

“I felt for the first time that I didn’t stand alone in the sport. For all the other years I’ve been racing, no one would have ever said anything. When it happened before no one said anything. So it was really amazing to see the steps that have been taken.

“There’s no room for that sort of abuse but if I have to be on the receiving end of that in this industry for people to become aware, then that’s part of my journey.”

