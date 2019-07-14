Lewis Hamilton takes record sixth British GP win

Toggle Menu
Lewis Hamilton stretched his lead for the season over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes in action during the British GP on Sunday (Reuters Photo)

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time on Sunday to stretch his lead over Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Bottas finished second, after starting from pole position with Hamilton alongside, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third after team mate Sebastian Vettel collided with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Vettel was seen after the race going over to Verstappen to apologize to him. The two were then seen shaking hands.

It was Hamilton’s seventh win in 10 races this season and 80th of his career. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap.

The five-times world champion made the most of a brief safety car period, after Bottas had already made his pitstop, to come in for fresh tyres and then stay in the lead to the chequered flag.

