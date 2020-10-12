‘Records are there to be broken’: Hamilton presented with Schumacher’s helmet

Lewis Hamilton poses with Michael Schumacher's helmet after winning the Eifel Grand Prix. (Source: Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton made history at the Nürburgring on Sunday after he equalled Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of 91 wins with an emphatic victory in the Eifel Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old Hamilton took the lead from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas early on in the German circuit and dominated the race throughout, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finishing second.

The Schumacher family later took to social media to congratulate the Briton on his special victory.

“Big congrats to Lewis, what an impressive achievement of a truly great driver. We cannot deny we would have loved for Michael to hold those records, but as he himself always used to say: records are there to be broken,” said a tweet from Michael Schumacher’s account.

The Schumacher Family on @LewisHamilton winning his 91st GP, equalling Michael’s record: Big congrats, an impressive achievement of a great driver. We cannot deny we would have loved for Michael to hold those records, but as he always used to say: records are there to be broken. pic.twitter.com/xDRhVp5HVf — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) October 11, 2020

After passing the chequered flag at the end of the 60th lap, Hamilton became the proud recipient of a revered gift to mark the occasion — one of Michael Schumacher’s helmets, presented by his 21-year-old son, Mick.

Hamilton was briefly rendered speechless, but later explained it was not the first in his personal collection.

A very special gift to celebrate a landmark victory 🎁#EifelGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/N7GNU97C2v — Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2020

“I actually already have one of Michael’s helmets,” Hamilton said. “One of the really, really special moments for me was in Abu Dhabi in 2012 when I went over to the Mercedes hospitality and met with Michael.”

“We exchanged helmets and that was, for me, a moment that I’ll never forget. To stand with someone that I grew up watching on TV and have the honour of exchanging jerseys, or helmets… it’s what us sportsmen do and it’s the highest sign of respect.”

“To have his family honour me today, I’m just incredibly humbled. His son is such a great, bright talent, a really genuine human being,” he added.

Feeling really honoured to be mentioned in the same likeness as a driver like Michael. What happened today is beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my amazing team for being with me on this journey. This is for us #91 pic.twitter.com/ZXaq17qd06 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 11, 2020

Although Hamilton has equalled the number of race wins with the seven-time world champion, he is still one championship behind Schumacher.

“That number 91 is so big and, when it’s so far away, it’s hard for people to perhaps fully understand how hard it was for him to get those 91 wins,” the runaway series leader Hamilton said after the Eifel GP.

“What he achieved in so many areas, pushing the limit in terms of the physical side, he really was a pioneer in being the fittest driver.”

