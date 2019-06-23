Lewis Hamilton wins French Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Toggle Menu
In a race with little excitement until the last few laps, Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to extend his championship lead over Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points.

Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix on Sunday as Formula One champions Mercedes put on another show of dominance with their 10th victory in a row and 50th one-two finish.

In a race with little excitement until the last few laps, the Briton led from start to finish to extend his championship lead over Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished a close third with team mate Sebastian Vettel fifth but gaining an extra point for the fastest lap.

Five-times world champion Hamilton now has 79 career wins, 12 short of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record with 13 races remaining this season.

