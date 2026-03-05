Why Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are sounding the alarm on Formula 1’s ‘anti-racing’ reset

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands sits outside his team garage ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

Formula 1’s new technical reset is already attracting the ire of some of the top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Seven-time world champion Hamilton, in fact, said that the technical changes would ensure that driving would be the “most ⁠challenging it’s ever been in the sport”. Verstappen, meanwhile, has already branded the new era as “Formula E on steroids” ⁠and “anti-racing”.

Ahead of the start of the Formula 1 season, Hamilton explained what his primary grouse with the new era was.

“It will be the most ⁠challenging it’s ever been in the sport, for sure,” Hamilton was quoted as telling racing journalists at Albert Park before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. “It’s always challenging. You have little changes, but this one particularly is far bigger than, I think, at least the five that I’ve been through. Each weekend, you’re learning more. You’ll be faced with different challenges with the different characteristics of the circuit, which I think ⁠is fine.”