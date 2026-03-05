Why Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are sounding the alarm on Formula 1’s ‘anti-racing’ reset

Formula 1’s new technical reset is already attracting the ire of some of the top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Seven-time world champion Hamilton, in fact, said that the technical changes would ensure that driving would be the “most challenging it’s ever been in the sport”. Verstappen, meanwhile, has already branded the new era as “Formula E on steroids” and “anti-racing”.
Ahead of the start of the Formula 1 season, Hamilton explained what his primary grouse with the new era was.
“It will be the most challenging it’s ever been in the sport, for sure,” Hamilton was quoted as telling racing journalists at Albert Park before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. “It’s always challenging. You have little changes, but this one particularly is far bigger than, I think, at least the five that I’ve been through. Each weekend, you’re learning more. You’ll be faced with different challenges with the different characteristics of the circuit, which I think is fine.”
Coming from Hamilton, a 20-season veteran in the sport, the comments paint a grim picture of the season ahead.
Coming into the current season, the 41-year-old Hamilton knows that all eyes will be on him to deliver after he could not win a single race in the previous season for Ferrari.
“Mercedes look particularly quick and I’m not really sure whether we’re seeing the full, unleashed Red Bull yet, so it’s really, really exciting. But I do know that, whatever the case, I feel like I’ve got a great group of people behind me who are head-down focused on bringing performance and really maximising from every weekend,” Hamilton added.
Verstappen, who also has four Formula 1 championships to his name, has been withering in his criticism of the new regulations.
When Williams’ Carlos Sainz asked the governing of Formula 1, FIA, to listen to driver feedback, Verstappen dismissed the suggestions.
“Everything, the amount of money that has been invested as well into these regulations, it will be around for a while. Suddenly, now things are raised, it’s a bit late.”