Lewis Hamilton stretches championship lead with Hungarian GP triumph

Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium having started from pole position. (Source: Reuters) Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium having started from pole position. (Source: Reuters)

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix from pole position for Mercedes on Sunday to go into the August break with a 24-point lead over Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel finished second, surviving a late collision with Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas that could have been costly, with Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen completing the podium.

