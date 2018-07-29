Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Lewis Hamilton stretches championship lead with Hungarian GP triumph

With his sixth Hungarian Grand Prix race win, Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of the driver's championship to 24 points.

By: Reuters | Budapest (hungary) | Published: July 29, 2018 8:55:29 pm
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium having started from pole position. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix from pole position for Mercedes on Sunday to go into the August break with a 24-point lead over Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel finished second, surviving a late collision with Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas that could have been costly, with Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen completing the podium.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 