Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19

Lewis Hamilton takes Black Power salute to F1 podium, urges Ferrari to do more

Lewis Hamilton takes one of sport's most iconic images of resistance to the Formula 1 podium in Austria. Before Sunday's race, F1 drivers took a knee for the second consecutive weekend, but at least four drivers did not.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 13, 2020 4:20:41 pm
F1 Lewis Hamilton raises his fist on the Styrian GP podium (Twitter/LewisHamilton)

Lewis Hamilton raised a clenched fist on the podium of the Styrian GP on Sunday, evoking a similar act by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympic Games, one of the most recognised images of protest in sports.

Following the race, he urged Formula 1 teams to put in greater effort to show more support for the Black Lives Matter movement, like other sports have done.

Talking about his Mercedes team, Hamilton said: “We are so united. You can see this on grid when the whole team took a knee. I didn’t see it. I was told just before the race that they were going to do it.”

READ | For sale: Tommie Smith’s ‘black power’ salute gold

“It’s not something I asked for, but it was a beautiful thing. It doesn’t take a lot to do and maybe it’s not changing the world, but it is hopefully changing perceptions and shifting ideals,” he said.

However, Hamilton also said some other teams, like Ferrari, were not doing enough to support the fight against racism.

“Red Bull mechanics have taken a knee, but if you look at Ferrari they have thousands of people working for them, but I have heard no word of Ferrari saying that they hold themselves accountable, and what they are going to do in the future,” he told Sky Sports.

READ | When sport aligns with dissent

Before Sunday’s race, F1 drivers took a knee for the second consecutive weekend. However, four drivers did not and some were absent. Some of the drivers who did not take a knee last Sunday, like Sebastian Vettel, had explained that the act may be seen as controversial in some countries.

