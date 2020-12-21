Lewis Hamilton pips Jordan Henderson to win BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton with the championship trophy after winning the Turkish GP. (Reuters)

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton capped another successful year by claiming the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize.

The 35-year-old driver, who last month equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles, overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the British broadcaster’s prestigious prize in a public vote on Sunday.

And the winner… ⭐ Lewis Hamilton ⭐ This was how the seven-time Formula 1 world champion reacted! 👇 #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/piQ3WIuWnJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 20, 2020

Hamilton has been a vocal advocate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and said he now has “something different” driving him.

England midfielder Henderson led Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool is atop the league heading into the busy Christmas period. Henderson was also praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether campaign, which raised funds for National Health Service charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doyle broke her own record for the most victories in a calendar year by a female jockey before enjoying a Champions Day double at Ascot — including her first Group One aboard Glen Shiel in the British Champions Sprint.

The other three members of the six-person shortlist were boxer Tyson Fury, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan, and cricketer Stuart Broad.

The awards didn’t stop there for @LFC… 👀 Jurgen Klopp was crowned Coach of the Year! 👏 This is how the Liverpool boss reacted 👇 #SPOTYpic.twitter.com/YPdXL92tER — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 20, 2020

Marcus Rashford’s efforts off the field were recognized with a special award.

The England and Manchester United soccer player led a campaign to provide free school meals for vulnerable children during the spring lockdown, and continues to work on projects to tackle child hunger.

