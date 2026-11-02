Kimi Antonelli: 5 things to know about Formula 1’s first 21st-century champion

Italian Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest ever Formula 1 world champion, clinching the title at the age of 20 years and 68 days with a third-place finish at the Mexican GP on Sunday. The Mercedes driver sobbed with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with his overall lead now an unassailable 119 points.

Here are five things to know about the record-breaker:

1. A 16-year-old record broken

At 20 years old, there is clear daylight between Antonelli and Sebastian Vettel in the list of youngest-ever Formula 1 world champions. Vettel was aged 23 years and 134 days when he won his first world championship in 2010. Antonelli is also the first driver born in the 21st century to have won the world championship.