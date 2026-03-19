Kimi Antonelli: The F1 race winner who forgot to indicate on his driving test

Race winner Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai. (AP Photo)

Kimi Antonelli could dissect a racing circuit before he could drive himself to school.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver sat his driving test in late January 2025, barely a fortnight before lining up on the grid in Melbourne for his F1 debut.

While his rivals were managing tyre strategies, he was still managing coursework — studying online for his Italian school-leaving exams through the first half of his rookie season. The driving test, by all accounts, was another humbling reminder that some things cannot be learned on a simulator.

His examiner, engineer Sara Giusti, remembered a teenager more comfortable with paddle shifts than a clutch pedal. Practising in a family member’s car and his father’s van had only done so much.