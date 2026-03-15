‘I’m speechless… about to cry’: Teen sensation Kimi Antonelli emotional after maiden F1 win at Chinese GP

19-year-old Kimi Antonelli became the second-youngest driver in the history of sport to win a Formula One race as he led Championship-leading teammate George Russell in a Mercedes one-two finish in the Chinese Grand Prix from pole position in Shanghai on Sunday.

The Italian is now the second teenager ever to win a Formula One race, and the second-youngest after the four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who claimed his first victory with Red Bull at the age of 18 in 2016.

An emotional Antonelli struggled to hold back tears after securing his maiden F1 win. “I’m speechless. I’m about to cry, to be honest,” he said in his first interview as a race winner. “Thank you everyone. Thank you so much. You made me achieve one of my dreams,” he added over the team radio after taking the chequered flag.