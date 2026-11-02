Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion

Italian Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest ever Formula 1 world champion with a third-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver is also the first Italian to take the title since 1953. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished first while Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was second in a race that had been red-flagged and restarted again due to multiple crashes and an agonising 33-minute halt with 25 of the 71 laps remaining.

“I’m speechless. I’m trying to process what has just happened,” said Antonelli in comments to the crowd. “It’s been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. And looking forward to some more battles in the future. This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I’m just so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season,” he added, with an Italian flag wrapped around his shoulders on the podium