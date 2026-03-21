Indian rally legend Hari Singh missing after speedboat accident

A prominent name in Indian motorsport, Hari Singh, 59, is regarded as one of the country’s most accomplished rally drivers. (Photo: Hari Singh Instagram)

Veteran Indian rally driver Hari Singh, widely known as the “Gypsy King”, has gone missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives, triggering an extensive search operation by local authorities.

The incident took place late on Thursday, March 19, when a speedboat carrying at least seven people, including Singh and industrialist Gautam Singhania, capsized near Felidhoo island.

When contacted Simar Kaur, wife of Hari Singh, she refused to comment.

According to reports, the boat overturned roughly two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Singhania, chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, sustained injuries in the mishap but was rescued and later brought back to Mumbai. He is currently recovering. However, Singh and at least one other person remain untraceable, with search efforts continuing.