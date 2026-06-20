India eyes F1 return by 2028 as sports ministry forms task force

The sports ministry is constituting a task force to fast-track the hosting of major motorsport events in India, with an eye on bringing Formula One back to the country by 2028.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the decision was taken at a recent meeting with stakeholders, including officials from Formula One, Buddh International Circuit owners the Adani Group, representatives of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), and young racers and enthusiasts.

“We will constitute a task force to undertake a detailed assessment of the motorsports ecosystem in the country and examine the challenges associated with its growth,” Mandaviya said.