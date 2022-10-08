‘I would be surprised if that was the case’: Mick Schumacher denies Suzuka crash cost him 2023 contract

Former seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher says he would be “surprised” if his practice crash at Suzuka ends his chances of staying at Haas in 2023.

Mick spun out late in the first practice session on Friday and severely damaged the front end of his Haas car. The shunt was bad enough for the medical car to be deployed, although Schumacher walked away.

Mick was promoted to Haas from the Ferrari Driver Academy, where his contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany walks at the paddock prior to the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Before Mick crashed on an in-lap in treacherous conditions ahead of the Japanese GP on Friday, media reports suggest the two parties are now close to signing a one-year contract extension for next year.

Schumacher has spent two seasons with Haas but only scored his first points at this year’s British Grand Prix in July with an eighth-place finish. He followed that up with a sixth-place finish in Austria but has finished no higher than 13th since.

According to a Motorsport.com report, team boss Gunther Steiner is not happy with Mick’s performance. “There’s nothing good in that crash. At some stage you’re a race car driver, and you know in spray you cannot see, and there was water before,” he said.

“I mean I’m not out there, I’m not telling you how difficult it is. This job is not easy, you know. But in the end it was self-inflicted.”

Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany powers his car during first practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

On the other hand, Schumacher, who has repeatedly declined to answer questions about his future, defended himself on the basis that the incident was akin to “aquaplaning on the normal autobahn”.

“You’re actually just a passenger, although I didn’t place the car quite where it should have been. Things like that happen.”

As for whether he can imagine Steiner now tearing up his 2023 contract extension before it is signed, Schumacher answered: “I would be surprised if that was the case. I mean, the performance is there. It’s a moment. But I’ve been showing good performances lately and that should count for more.”