Russell ‘distraught’ as Antonelli seals title; Mercedes fined for media no-show

Mercedes have revealed that George Russell was excused from his post-race media duties at the Mexico City Grand Prix because he was “distraught” after watching team-mate Kimi Antonelli clinch the 2026 Drivers’ Championship.

Russell began the season as the title favourite but has been comprehensively outperformed by Antonelli, who finished third in Sunday’s race to become Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion at 20, with four rounds still remaining. The British driver started second on the grid but a technical issue out of his control caused a poor getaway, dropping him to sixth on the opening lap. He was also handed a 10-second penalty for a collision with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and eventually finished sixth.

Before leaving the circuit, Russell was one of the first to congratulate Antonelli in person. Mercedes initially announced he would not be doing post-race interviews without giving a reason, but team principal Toto Wolff later explained the situation. “I saw George after the race on the FIA scales, and obviously he’s distraught about the situation,” Wolff said. “It was a great show of sportsmanship to go and see Kimi. I have known George for such a long time. So, I saw him and thought, for a racing driver, this is a catastrophic moment.”

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Wolff added that the race encapsulated Russell’s season. “This was a race for him to win. We had the pace in the car. And we let him down on the first straight. The energy delivery is not what we thought it should be. So I’m very much with him at the moment. I’ve been in situations where it’s very, very difficult to cope. So, him not doing the media work, or leaving the track, is absolutely understandable. Him staying would have actually surprised me.”

Mercedes were fined €5,000 by the FIA for Russell’s absence from his media duties. The result also saw Russell drop from second to fourth in the standings, with race winner Max Verstappen climbing two places and second-placed Lewis Hamilton moving ahead of him into third.

Russell, who is scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday in Brazil ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, congratulated Antonelli in Mercedes’ post-race press release. “Firstly, congratulations to Kimi on a thoroughly deserved championship. He has done a fantastic job this season and can be incredibly proud of what he has achieved,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was a very disappointing race on my side. We suffered an issue which caused me to not have full deployment down the straight. That cost us a lot of positions and ultimately took us out of contention for a strong result. We will reset after this weekend and look to come back stronger in Brazil. We still have a Constructors’ Championship to win and my full focus is on helping the team achieve that.”