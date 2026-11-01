Full list of Formula One World Champions as Kimi Antonelli closes in on 2026 title

Kimi Antonelli stands on the brink of Formula 1 history at the Mexico City Grand Prix, needing just a ninth-place finish to become the sport’s youngest-ever world champion.
The 20-year-old Mercedes driver holds a commanding 123-point lead over teammate George Russell and 124 over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton with five races remaining, meaning two points in Mexico would be enough to seal the title regardless of his rivals’ results. Even a tenth-place finish would suffice if Hamilton wins, while a Russell victory would require Antonelli to finish ninth or higher to avoid a title-deciding countback.
Should Antonelli clinch the crown at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, he would eclipse Sebastian Vettel’s record set in 2010 at 23 years and 134 days, becoming Italy’s first champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.
The Italian has won nine of 18 races this season and has been on the podium 15 times, a remarkable sophomore campaign that has left rivals conceding his superiority.
Here’s the full list of F1 World Champions as Antonelli closes in on the 2026 title:
Formula One World Champions
- 1950 – Giuseppe Farina (ITA) – Alfa Romeo
- 1951 – Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) – Alfa Romeo
- 1952 – Alberto Ascari (ITA) – Ferrari
- 1953 – Alberto Ascari (ITA) – Ferrari
- 1954 – Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) – Mercedes/Maserati
- 1955 – Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) – Mercedes
- 1956 – Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) – Ferrari
- 1957 – Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) – Maserati
- 1958 – Mike Hawthorn (GBR) – Ferrari
- 1959 – Jack Brabham (AUS) – Cooper-Climax
- 1960 – Jack Brabham (AUS) – Cooper-Climax
- 1961 – Phil Hill (USA) – Ferrari
- 1962 – Graham Hill (GBR) – BRM
- 1963 – Jim Clark (GBR) – Lotus-Climax
- 1964 – John Surtees (GBR) – Ferrari
- 1965 – Jim Clark (GBR) – Lotus-Climax
- 1966 – Jack Brabham (AUS) – Brabham-Repco
- 1967 – Denny Hulme (NZL) – Brabham-Repco
- 1968 – Graham Hill (GBR) – Lotus-Ford
- 1969 – Jackie Stewart (GBR) – Matra-Ford
- 1970 – Jochen Rindt (AUT) – Lotus-Ford
- 1971 – Jackie Stewart (GBR) – Tyrrell-Ford
- 1972 – Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) – Lotus-Ford
- 1973 – Jackie Stewart (GBR) – Tyrrell-Ford
- 1974 – Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) – McLaren-Ford
- 1975 – Niki Lauda (AUT) – Ferrari
- 1976 – James Hunt (GBR) – McLaren-Ford
- 1977 – Niki Lauda (AUT) – Ferrari
- 1978 – Mario Andretti (USA) – Lotus-Ford
- 1979 – Jody Scheckter (RSA) – Ferrari
- 1980 – Alan Jones (AUS) – Williams-Ford
- 1981 – Nelson Piquet (BRA) – Brabham-Ford
- 1982 – Keke Rosberg (FIN) – Williams-Ford
- 1983 – Nelson Piquet (BRA) – Brabham-BMW
- 1984 – Niki Lauda (AUT) – McLaren-TAG-Porsche
- 1985 – Alain Prost (FRA) – McLaren-TAG-Porsche
- 1986 – Alain Prost (FRA) – McLaren-TAG-Porsche
- 1987 – Nelson Piquet (BRA) – Williams-Honda
- 1988 – Ayrton Senna (BRA) – McLaren-Honda
- 1989 – Alain Prost (FRA) – McLaren-Honda
- 1990 – Ayrton Senna (BRA) – McLaren-Honda
- 1991 – Ayrton Senna (BRA) – McLaren-Honda
- 1992 – Nigel Mansell (GBR) – Williams-Renault
- 1993 – Alain Prost (FRA) – Williams-Renault
- 1994 – Michael Schumacher (GER) – Benetton-Ford
- 1995 – Michael Schumacher (GER) – Benetton-Renault
- 1996 – Damon Hill (GBR) – Williams-Renault
- 1997 – Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) – Williams-Renault
- 1998 – Mika Häkkinen (FIN) – McLaren-Mercedes
- 1999 – Mika Häkkinen (FIN) – McLaren-Mercedes
- 2000 – Michael Schumacher (GER) – Ferrari
- 2001 – Michael Schumacher (GER) – Ferrari
- 2002 – Michael Schumacher (GER) – Ferrari
- 2003 – Michael Schumacher (GER) – Ferrari
- 2004 – Michael Schumacher (GER) – Ferrari
- 2005 – Fernando Alonso (ESP) – Renault
- 2006 – Fernando Alonso (ESP) – Renault
- 2007 – Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) – Ferrari
- 2008 – Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – McLaren-Mercedes
- 2009 – Jenson Button (GBR) – Brawn GP-Mercedes
- 2010 – Sebastian Vettel (GER) – Red Bull Racing
- 2011 – Sebastian Vettel (GER) – Red Bull Racing
- 2012 – Sebastian Vettel (GER) – Red Bull Racing
- 2013 – Sebastian Vettel (GER) – Red Bull Racing
- 2014 – Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – Mercedes
- 2015 – Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – Mercedes
- 2016 – Nico Rosberg (GER) – Mercedes
- 2017 – Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – Mercedes
- 2018 – Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – Mercedes
- 2019 – Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – Mercedes
- 2020 – Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – Mercedes
- 2021 – Max Verstappen (NED) – Red Bull Honda
- 2022 – Max Verstappen (NED) – Red Bull Racing
- 2023 – Max Verstappen (NED) – Red Bull Racing
- 2024 – Max Verstappen (NED) – Red Bull Racing
- 2025 – Lando Norris (GBR) – McLaren
If Antonelli clinches the title in Mexico, he will become the first champion in F1 history to win the crown in his twenties (at 20 years and 68 days), breaking Vettel’s long-standing record by nearly three years.
Youngest F1 World Champions
1. Sebastian Vettel (2010): 23 years, 134 days
2. Lewis Hamilton (2008): 23 years, 300 days
3. Fernando Alonso (2005): 24 years, 57 days
4. Max Verstappen (2021): 24 years, 73 days
5. Emerson Fittipaldi (1972): 25 years, 273 days