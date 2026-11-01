Full list of Formula One World Champions as Kimi Antonelli closes in on 2026 title

Kimi Antonelli stands on the brink of Formula 1 history at the Mexico City Grand Prix, needing just a ninth-place finish to become the sport’s youngest-ever world champion.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver holds a commanding 123-point lead over teammate George Russell and 124 over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton with five races remaining, meaning two points in Mexico would be enough to seal the title regardless of his rivals’ results. Even a tenth-place finish would suffice if Hamilton wins, while a Russell victory would require Antonelli to finish ninth or higher to avoid a title-deciding countback.

Should Antonelli clinch the crown at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, he would eclipse Sebastian Vettel’s record set in 2010 at 23 years and 134 days, becoming Italy’s first champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.