Formula One Turkish GP to be held without fans over COVID-19

Formula One has put the Turkish Grand Prix back on its calendar after almost a decade in August. (Representational Image)

Formula One’s 2020 Turkish Grand Prix on November 13-15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster TRT reported on Monday, citing the Istanbul governor’s office.

The operators of the Grand Prix, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.

