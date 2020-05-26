Formula One in times of lockdown Formula One in times of lockdown

The world’s most popular single-seater auto racing championship has been severely disrupted due to the COVID19 pandemic. The 2020 Formula 1 season was due to get underway in Australia’s Albert Park Circuit in March, but the race was called off two hours before the first practice session.

As per the latest statements from the FIA (the sport’s governing body), the season has been postponed till July, with a decision on the format and dates of the future races to be taken in due time. If this year’s championship was like any other year, we would have already witnessed 7 of the 22 races in the 2020 F1 calendar. Three races – Australian, Monaco, and French Grand Prix have already been cancelled, and would not feature in this year’s championship. Several other races have been postponed, rescheduled or are on the verge of getting cancelled.

The calendar is undergoing frequent revision and the most recent update by the FIA revealed their intention to begin the season at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on July 5, in a first-of-its-kind ‘behind-closed-doors’ Austrian Grand Prix. Due to massive spread of COVID19 in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and other European countries, several manufacturers such as Scuderia Ferrari (Italian), Mercedes-AMG Petronas (German), McLaren (UK) and Renault (France) have expressed concerns regarding the spread of the disease and the safety of their staff and drivers at the racetracks. The FIA has tried to bring about certain changes in order to get the season up and running as soon as possible. This includes shifting the annual summer break from August to March and April, in order to prevent any unnecessary delays in August. The FIA has also asked all contending teams to mutually decide a three-week period beyond the usual dates of the championship, to make room for postponed races. There have also been talks of certain tracks such as Austria and United Kingdom holding double-headers, i.e., two back-to-back races on succeeding weekends.

There is massive uncertainty about the total number of races that would be held this year and how many of the postponed races would eventually be slotted into the final rescheduled calendar. As per Chase Carey, CEO of the Formula One Group, the organisation’s target is to hold at least 15 races, if they are able to get the season underway in early July, as planned. Innovative ideas, such as reducing the race weekend from three to two days to reduce logistical and financial pressure, have also been doing the rounds around the paddock. The aim is to hold as many races as possible, since the money from the races is a major part of next year’s budget for the teams, and fewer races means reduced earnings, which might put the financially weaker teams such as Rokit Williams Racing, Haas F1 etc. on the brink of collapse.

Some people associated with the sport also believe that the pandemic might provide an opportunity for the sport to rethink its priorities and make necessary improvements and changes to the structure of the championship. “I think it’s an opportunity for F1 to change a few things, talking about budgets there and certain types of regulations. So, I see it as an opportunity and, hopefully, it will come up with some good answers and (I) hope that everyone survives that and that we can return to good, proper racing after this.”, said Nico Hulkenberg, Renault driver from the 2019 F1 season.

The ultimate aim of all the stakeholders involved is to create a safe, isolated environment for all parties at the racetrack. With a targeted return of July, there is an expectation that the governing bodies would work out the challenges to the sport leading to a return to on-track racing sooner rather than later.

Written by Shubhang Gopal

