Formula 2: Jehan Daruvala picks up season’s first win in Monza

Carlin racing driver Jehan Daruvala of India won his second Formula 2 title in the second sprint race in Monza, Italy late on Saturday.

Jehan who hails from Mumbai started second at the Temple of Speed behind German racer David Beckmann but had an excellent start and stopped late to move into the first corner.

Yesss!! P1 🏆 Got the lead at the start and then it was just about managing the tyres and the pace… looking to repeat the same tomorrow ✅ Hearing the national anthem on the top step of the Monza podium feels really special 😀 … Big thanks to @CarlinRacing for the mega car 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/9NCXiy1r4a — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) September 11, 2021

The moment racing resumed, after an incident resulted in a Virtual Safety Car situation, Jehan drove a consistent race. When Beckmann was out of DRS range, Jehan increased his lead and with three laps to finish, Jehan opened a comfortable five second margin. Beckmann under pressure fell down to third while Trident driver Bent Viscaal of the Netherlands moved into second. Soon former F3 champion, Prema Racing driver Robert Shwartzman from Russia also overtook the German.

Jehan’s dominance meant he won the race at 34:37.701 with a best round of 1:35.563 on the seventh lap and a lead of 6.114 ahead of Viscaal and Shwartzman.

This was Jehan’s third podium of the season and second Formula 2 victory after the Sakhir Grand Prix weekend last season.

“It’s special to hear the Indian national anthem on the top step of the podium. Winning at Monza is every racer’s dream. Getting ahead of David (Beckmann of Campos Racing) at the start and then breaking the tow were critical moments in the race,” said an elated Jehan while thanking Carlin for a great car in Rayo Racing.

“I think that a win was long overdue this season, so I am very happy. This weekend has been good so far, I’ve been consistently quick. I think we deserved the win, hopefully, I can repeat it tomorrow,” the Indian told fiaformula2.com.

Jehan created history when he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race during the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain during the last week of March.

Thank you so much!😀 I’m a huge cricket fan and it feels really special coming from a legend like you! — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) September 13, 2021

In the race for drivers’ title, Oscar Piastri leads with 124 points followed by Guanyu Zhou (116), Shwartzman (105), Hitech’s Juri Vips (90) and Dan TIcktum (89).

Prema are leading with 229 points, ahead of UNI-Virtuosi on 175 and Hitech on 162 while Carlin is fourth with 160 and ART fifth with 120 in the race for the teams’ championship title.