Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP to end Mercedes’ unbeaten streak

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix for a second straight year on Sunday as Red Bull ended Mercedes' unbeaten streak this season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race on the podium (Reuters)

The Dutchman recovered from a poor start to work his way up to the front of the pack from eighth place, and overtook leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari with just two laps to go.

However, stewards were investigating Verstappen’s move to pass Leclerc as both cars touched.

Starting from pole position for the second time in his career, Leclerc led the race almost throughout but just missed his first career win.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who started fourth after a grid penalty and lost time to replace the front wing of his Mercedes after 33 laps and finished fifth.

