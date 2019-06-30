Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP to end Mercedes’ unbeaten streak

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix for a second straight year on Sunday as Red Bull ended Mercedes’ unbeaten streak this season.

Win at the teams home track?

In front of crowds of fans? Completed it 👊#AustrianGP🇦🇹#F1 pic.twitter.com/FRfvYFCOss — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2019

The Dutchman recovered from a poor start to work his way up to the front of the pack from eighth place, and overtook leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari with just two laps to go.

However, stewards were investigating Verstappen’s move to pass Leclerc as both cars touched.

Starting from pole position for the second time in his career, Leclerc led the race almost throughout but just missed his first career win.

Verstappen crosses the line – F1's youngest ever top-two finishers took it to the last lap #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/wPRECyzYvm — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2019

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who started fourth after a grid penalty and lost time to replace the front wing of his Mercedes after 33 laps and finished fifth.