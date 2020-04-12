Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Stirling Moss won 16 Grand Prixs in his career. (Source: Reuters) Stirling Moss won 16 Grand Prixs in his career. (Source: Reuters)

Stirling Moss, the archetypal British racer widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died at the age of 90 after a long illness.

“He died as he lived, looking wonderful,” his wife Susie told the Daily Mail.

All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020

A teammate at Mercedes to Argentine five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, the Briton won 16 Grands Prix in the 1950s and early 1960s when the sport was at its deadliest and most daring.

Four times a championship runner-up, and also third overall on three occasions, no other driver has won as many races without taking the title. Moss was also the first Briton to win his home Grand Prix, beating Fangio at Aintree in 1955, and became a byword for speed.

The Briton ended his professional career after an accident at Goodwood in 1962 left him unconscious for a month and paralysed for six.

He kept two buckled and bent steering wheels hanging on the wall of his central London home as mementos of major ‘prangs’, one labelled ‘Spa 1960’ and the other ‘Goodwood 1962’.

Stirling Moss raises his hand in victory before taking the chequered flag at the 1961 Monaco Grand Prix. (Source: AP Photo) Stirling Moss raises his hand in victory before taking the chequered flag at the 1961 Monaco Grand Prix. (Source: AP Photo)

“I think really in hindsight, I retired too early. I would love to have gone on and had every intention of racing until I was 50 or so,” he said in the 2009 interview. “I was very fit, at the height of my game and it meant I had to work for a living. That was a bit of a shock.”

Moss was taken ill in Singapore in late 2016 and spent 134 days in hospital battling a chest infection. He also survived a three-storeyed plunge down a lift shaft at his London home in March 2010, breaking both ankles and four bones in his feet.

In January 2018, he withdrew from public life entirely to rest and spend more time with his family.

