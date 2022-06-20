Formula 1: Jehan Daruvala to test drive for McLaren on Tuesday, Wednesday

Jehan Daruvala, the Formula 2 racer from India, will test drive for Formula 1 giants McLaren on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is a small but significant step in Daruvala’s pursuit of becoming only the third F1 driver from the country.

The 23-year-old, who has never driven an F1 car before, will get a taste of it for the first time when he will hit the track at Silverstone. Currently a part of Red Bull Racing’s junior programme, Daruvala drives in F2 for Prema Racing got his fifth podium finish of the season in Baku earlier this month. He had termed this as the make-or-break season for him in the context of an F1 seat. By earning a test drive with McLaren, he seems to have made an important step in that direction.

In May 2022, Daruvala took his fourth podium of the Formula 2 season with a second-placed finish at the iconic Monaco street track. The 23-year-old chalked up the landmark result, his 11th Formula 2 podium, in the sprint race.