Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit

Thirteen years after the last race in India, the government is considering bringing Formula 1 back to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. It is learnt that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently inspected the venue, inaugurated in 2011.
The Indian Grand Prix was held thrice between 2011 and 2013, but F1 never returned to the country, primarily due to taxation disputes between the race organisers and the government.
The ministry is now planning to revive the racing circuit and has begun laying the groundwork to move the process forward.
During his visit to the Buddh International Circuit, Mandaviya assessed the track’s long-term usage, sources told The Indian Express. He also held discussions with officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the state-run body that took control of the facility from the now-bankrupt Jaypee Group.
“Yes, the minister and other officials visited the track last week for an inspection. The idea was to assess the condition of the circuit and estimate the maintenance required,” a source confirmed. “We are looking to restart the unused facility. The taxation issues that plagued the event will be resolved,” the source added.
The three editions of the Indian Grand Prix drew significant public interest, with legendary German driver Sebastian Vettel winning all three races.
“We have asked officials to start leasing out the venue to event organisers. The minister has instructed the track owners to hand over the circuit to a sports management company for two to three years, which will work towards bringing motorsport back to India,” the source said.
The circuit was last used for a major international event in September 2023, when Bharat MotoGP was held as one of the new races on the MotoGP calendar. However, the event faced multiple challenges and was later scrapped due to operational issues.
Among the problems were visa delays, a 45-minute delay to the practice session due to a shortage of marshals, and extreme heat and humidity. As a result, the 24-lap race was shortened to 21 laps. Marco Bezzecchi won the reduced race, finishing ahead of Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo.
If plans to revive Formula 1 materialise, several challenges remain. Hosting an F1 race involves enormous costs, and with an increasing number of countries vying for a spot on the calendar, the sport has no shortage of options—particularly in the oil-rich Middle East, where governments often bear the full expense.
However, the Buddh International Circuit’s world-class infrastructure, coupled with government backing, could present an attractive proposition for Formula 1 organisers looking to tap into the subcontinent market.