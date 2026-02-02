Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit

The Indian Grand Prix was held thrice between 2011 and 2013, but F1 never returned to the country, primarily due to taxation disputes between the race organisers and the government. (Express Archive | Ravi Kanojia)

Thirteen years after the last race in India, the government is considering bringing Formula 1 back to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. It is learnt that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently inspected the venue, inaugurated in 2011.

The Indian Grand Prix was held thrice between 2011 and 2013, but F1 never returned to the country, primarily due to taxation disputes between the race organisers and the government.

The ministry is now planning to revive the racing circuit and has begun laying the groundwork to move the process forward.

During his visit to the Buddh International Circuit, Mandaviya assessed the track’s long-term usage, sources told The Indian Express. He also held discussions with officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the state-run body that took control of the facility from the now-bankrupt Jaypee Group.