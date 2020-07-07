scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
COVID19

Fernando Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021

Fernando Alonso, who left Formula One at the end of 2018 after a final season with McLaren, won his championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

By: Reuters | Published: July 7, 2020 9:18:00 pm
fernando alonso Fernando Alonso has made no secret of his desire to return to the Formula One grid. (Reuters Photo)

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Alonso, who left Formula One at the end of 2018 after a final season with McLaren, won his championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

The Spaniard, 38, has made no secret of his desire to return to the Formula One grid, with the French manufacturer having a vacancy.

Alonso could join Frenchman Esteban Ocon and replace Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving to McLaren at the end of the 2020 season.

“I don’t know if he is going to join or not with us but definitely if he could come back here I’d be very happy,” Ocon said last week.

Renault were not immediately available for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Hamilton and F1 drivers wear ‘End Racism’ T-shirts, six decide to not kneel
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 07: Latest News